MP: Barod Advocates Seek Judicial Empowerment | FP Photo

Barod (Madhya Pradesh): Advocates Association submitted a memorandum to MLA Madhu Gehlot, urging a civil court and a dedicated court for the revenue sub-departmental officer in the area. For the past 25 years, the residents of Barod have been demanding these courts, facing administrative inertia. Despite multiple appeals, including 10 meetings with former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, no positive initiative has been taken. The government has selected a site for the court in the tehsil, but the process remains pending at the law department.

Barod, the largest Harijan-dominated tehsil in Agar district, lacks civil courts, causing inconvenience for the 25 lawyers serving at the tehsil headquarters. The absence of a court adversely affects the local community, with labourers and farmers experiencing wasted time and resources. The Advocates Association, led by president Ramesh Narayan Sharma, expressed their concerns to MLA Madhu Gehlot and received assurance of prompt action.

Gehlot has committed to facilitating the establishment of courts and is set to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to discuss the matter further. The Advocates Association's memorandum addresses the pressing need for judicial facilities in Barod, emphasising the impact on both legal professionals and the local population.