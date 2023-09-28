MP: Banner With PFI Agent Qureshi’s Photo Appears In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In an unsuccessful attempt to instigate unrest and create a sense of fear among the public, some miscreants erected banners containing pictures of banned PFI organisation agents.

Banners were put up on Wednesday evening at major intersections in the town wishing people on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. It contained the photo and name of PFI agent Mohsin Qureshi.

As soon as locals passing through the intersection saw the banner, they immediately raised their objection and alerted the local administration.

The swift action taken by the administration and police helped them maintain law and order in the city. Police teams kept monitoring the objectionable banners till late at night.

Notably, in September 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a nationwide raid and arrested 21 agents of the banned organisation PFI from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, including some from Guna as well.

There was a stir after banners bearing the photo of an agent of Guna who has been lodged in the Central Jail were put up at major intersections in Guna city. Taking precautions after receiving the information, the administration removed the banners within a few hours.

As per the message on the banner put up by a group of individuals who were demanding the release of the agent, claiming that he was falsely framed.

It is noteworthy that PFI has been banned for five years by the Central Government after finding links with terrorist activities in the country.

The NIA, ED, and ATS arrested suspects and agents involved in anti-national activities from several states in September 2022; all of them are currently in jail.

Meanwhile, the presence of such banners raises concerns among the common people, prompting them to question if sleeper cells and PFI agents are operating in Guna under a different guise. This incident highlights the need for thorough investigations to ensure the safety and security of the community.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)