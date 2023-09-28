Indore: 'Sudipti Worked Hard For 15 Years,' Says Sudipti Hajela's Sister On Historic Asiad Gold In Equestrian Dressage

Sudipti Hajela | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Indore girl Sudipti Hajela, who played a substantial role in bringing India's first gold in 41 years in the equestrian dressage in Asian Games, have said that Hajela worked very hard for 15 years for this medal.

The Indian Quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela delivered when it mattered the most as they scripted history on Tuesday, September 26 in the Asian Games.

'We are feeling proud, the family is happy'

Speaking to ANI, Sudipti's elder sister Vidhi Hajela Gupta said, "We are feeling very proud. When the flag of our country is hoisted on such a big platform, the family is very happy. Sudipti has worked very hard for this, she has worked hard for 15 years." Sudipti first started riding in Indore as a passtime. After that she started participating in events and gradually reached the international stage. Initially, underwent training in Delhi and then trained in London, Portugal and France.

"Sudipti got her passion for riding horses from our father Mukesh Hajela, although our father is not a rider but he encouraged Sudipti for it. Right now both the parents are in China with Sudipti," Vidhi said.

Earlier these games were to be held in 2019, after that it was postponed to 2021 but did not happen due to the Covid Pandemic. Later it was to be held in 2022 but that too got postponed. Sudipti had qualified for the event on all three ocassions.

Sudipti got emotional

After scripting history at the Asian Games, Sudipti got emotional and spoke about how special it was for her to see the Indian flag being raised at the Games venue.

Sudipti had told ANI, "I think it's nothing less than a wow moment for the four of us. It has been really good to have made history. Before coming to the games we were certain that if we give our best we will be on the podium. We did not know that it was going to be gold. It is difficult to express what I am feeling. It is the dream of every athlete to see the tricolour flag go up and have their national anthem played. "