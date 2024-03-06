MP: Badnawar All Set To Greet RaGa’s Nyay Yatra Today

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to enter Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district via Ujjain on Wednesday. Leader of Opposition and Gandhwani MLA, Umang Singhar along with other senior Congress leaders took stock of the preparations at Gajanand Nagari, where RaGa will address a huge public gathering.

The public meeting is expected to be attended by around one lakh people. The Congress leaders said that Rahul would stay in Badnawar for around one-and-a-half hours. Singhar ensured all arrangements and addressed any shortcomings on Tuesday.

The yatra will see the gathering of many national and state-level leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The police and administration have inspected the meeting place and the fixed route of the yatra to ensure smooth proceedings.

Singhar mentioned that detailed discussions have been held with all workers regarding the preparations, and various committees have been formed to oversee different aspects of the yatra.

The yatra will enter village Dholana at 11:30 am, where arrangements for a grand welcome have been made with banners, posters, and welcome platforms.

A huge public meeting has been organised in Gajanand Nagari, where about one lakh people from surrounding districts will gather. Seating arrangements for 50,000 people have been made in Gajanand Nagari.

The preparations for the yatra are in full swing, with police forces called in from outside for security. The journey will stop in Ujjain for about two hours before proceeding towards Ratlam.