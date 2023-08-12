 MP: Babu Suspended Over Dereliction Of Duty, Favouritism In Alirajpur
The fisheries department also issued a lease approval letter on the application.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
MP: Babu Suspended Over Dereliction Of Duty, Favouritism In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A babu posted at Janpad panchayat was suspended on Saturday over dereliction of duty and alleged favouritism in acknowledgement of application related to land lease for fishing (Machali Patta).

As per details, two groups i.e, Maa Gayatri Self Help Group and Shiva Self Help Group had applied for government water land distribution release in Ghongsa village under Janpad Panchayat (along with necessary documents).

Due to favouritism, the babu kept aside Maa Gayatri SHG’s application and forwarded Shiva SHG’s application to district fisheries department during general meeting. The fisheries department also issued a lease approval letter on the application.

Irked over babu’s conduct, Maa Gayatri SHG’s president and other members approached janpad president SunitaInder Singh Chouhan and demanded probe. During investigation, the incident came to fore.

On the recommendation of the chief executive officer of the Janpad Panchayat, Tribal Development Department Assistant Commissioner suspended Babu Vinod Solanki for dereliction of duty.

Assistant Commissioner said that under the release, the department floated tender for land lease to enhance fishing and fish production through expansion and productive use of land and water.

