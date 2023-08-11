 Indore: CBI Raids Residence Of Retd Bank Manager On Charges Of Disproportionate Assets
The CBI raided his house on the basis of various allegations regarding his involvement in various scams worth upto crores of rupees, owning illegal agricultural land

Staff Reporter FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) officers raided the Indore-based residence of a retired bank officer Balkrishna Vyas on Friday morning over alleged disproportionate assets case.

The CBI sleuths reached his residence at Basant Vihar and started the search. Vyas's wife is at home, CBI officers have forbidden her to go out and talk to anyone as the search was on till the filing of this story.

article-image

Vyas was serving in Bank of India, one daughter lives in Mumbai , while other is settled abroad.

The CBI raided his house on the basis of various allegations regarding his involvement in various scams worth upto crores of rupees, owning illegal agricultural land and houses.

