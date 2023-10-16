 MP: Awareness Rally Taken Out In Palsud
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
article-image

Palsud (Madhya Pradesh): In accordance with the directives given by the district election office, an awareness rally was organised by Pansemal district panchayat chief executive officer, under SVEEP activities.

The awareness rally saw the participation of municipal council staff, school staff and students who raised slogans of awareness with banners and posters, traversing through the main routes of the town.

During the campaign, voters were made aware by playing several audio and videos under SVEEP activities. Participants including principal Jagadish Rathore, teacher Surendra Rathore, Ramlal Dawar and other dignitaries encouraged the voters to use their right to vote in the upcoming assembly polls.

Voters participated in the oath ceremony. Gajendra Verma, Devkinandan Rathore, Dayashankar Amjhare and others along with students, municipal council and school staff were present in large number.

article-image

