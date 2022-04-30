MP Auto Show: Despite sizzling heat wave 50K visitors attracted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Curtains over the first edition of the three-day MP Auto Show, 2022, which had been running in the city at Super Corridor Square from Thursday, rang down on Saturday. Despite the sizzling heat wave, the show attracted 50,000 visitors and over 100 automobile and auto component manufacturing companies participated in the show.

At the closing ceremony, industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Dattigaon said that the show had succeeded in achieving its objective. At the show, the state government also showcased its automobile policy. Singh said the indicators of industrial development in the state looked encouraging. Organising an auto show would act as a catalyst in this process, he added. According to the announcement by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, next year’s event will be world-class. The programme was attended by John Kingsley, MD, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation.

Singh also said that the objective of this event was to showcase the facilities available in Madhya Pradesh for setting up of automobile manufacturing units. “Our strong ecosystem and effective policies make it an excellent choice for a healthy industrial environment,” he added.

Singh said that around 100 vehicle manufacturing companies had participated in the show. More than 1,000 representatives of industries and 50,000 visitors took part in the show. Around 220 business-to-business (B2B) meetings were held at this event. Fifteen new vehicles of 11 companies were launched on the second day of the show by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Minister Dattigaon thanked the participating companies, especially John Deere, Volvo-Eicher, TAFE and so forth. He said that important feedback had also been received from the panel discussions held here. At the event, free space was provided to the units of the MSME sector and startups.

John Kingsley, in his closing remarks, said, “We had little time to prepare for the event. It was a challenging target which was completed in time by the team of the Industrial Development Centre. At the end of the programme, executive director of the MP Industrial Development Corporation Rohan Saxena thanked everyone.

Audi, JLR, BMW, Porche attract youths taking selfie

At the show, electric vehicles and high-end cars attracted visitors, particularly youths. Students of prominent engineering colleges, especially, were among the visitors. They were seen busy taking selfies with high-end cars, such as Porche, Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Land Rover. Electric vehicles, including scooters, cars and buses also attracted the visitors

ALSO READ IIT Indore researchers write on rocks, soil types in MP

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:48 PM IST