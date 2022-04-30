IIT Indore researchers write on rocks, soil types in MP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology of Indore has written a chapter on rocks and soil types of Madhya Pradesh. The research team, which includes Dr Lalit Borana, professor Manish Kumar Goyal and Dr Vikas Poonia, department of civil engineering, has contributed a book chapter, titled ‘Madhya Pradesh’.

The chapter was written in collaboration with researchers from other institutions, including Sanjoy Bhowmik and VK Panwar of Engineers India Limited. ‘Madhya Pradesh’ is the 21st chapter of the book, titled ‘Geotechnical Characteristics of Soils and Rocks of India’, published by CRC Press London, Taylor and Francis Group. It was edited by Sanjay Kumar Shukla from the School of Engineering, Edith Cowan University, Perth, Australia.

The chapter discusses about the geotechnical details of geomaterials (soils and rocks) available in Madhya Pradesh. The borehole data from selected areas of the state have been analysed to provide a detailed idea on the underground properties of soil/rock and the existing water table. It presents the geotechnical characterization, including the index and strength properties of the subsoil layer.

“The chapter also discusses the suitability of the existing soil as construction material and if it can withstand the potential hazards that trigger infrastructural damage. Suitable measures to counteract the possible hazards that may occur during the design/construction phase are also discussed,” said a press release issued by IIT Indore.

The book presents the geotechnical details of geomaterials found in all states and Union Territories of India. It covers practical information and technical data for application in ground infrastructure projects, including the foundation of structures, highway, railway and airport pavements, embankments, retaining structures/walls, dams, reservoirs, canals and ponds, landfills and tunnels. These details are extremely useful for professionals dealing with mining, oil and gas projects and agricultural and aquacultural engineering projects.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:23 PM IST