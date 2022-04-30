Indore: IMC removes illegal parking, encroachments from six parks

Continuing its drive for the second day, Indore Municipal Corporation removed encroachments from six parks in the city.

At one park, a parking space which was made illegally which was also removed.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that they had been receiving complaints about encroachments in parks due to which the people face inconvenience in using them.

“We got a survey done across the city and found encroachments in as many as 102 parks in the city,” she said.

The corporation had started a drive to rid the parks of encroachments on Friday.

“After freeing six parks from encroachments on Friday, removal gang of IMC on Saturday again undertook the drive and removed encroachments in six more parks,” Pal said.

Encroachments were removed from the green belt in Samir Sarovar Park near Pipliyahana Talab, Revenue Nagar park, Sanchar Nagar park, park located in front of water tank in Zone No 7, park situated in front of Government School No 2 and park located behind Chinmaya Ashram,

Deputy municipal commissioner and removal gang incharge Lata Agarwal said that two rooms were setup using tin-sheds in Sameer Sarovar Park. “The illegal structure was removed from the park,” she added.

The gang then reached Revenue Nagar and then Sanchar Nagar and removed encroachments in parks over there.

An illegal parking space had come up at the park located behind Chinmaya Ashram. The parking was removed.

Besides, the IMC team also freed the park located in front of the overhead water tank in Zone No 7 and the park situated in front of Government School No 2, from encroachments.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:23 PM IST