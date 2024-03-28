MP: Auto Drivers Up In Arms Against Highhandedness Of Mahakal Security Personnel

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Several auto-rickshaw drivers, on Wednesday, came to protest against the assault met by one of them by the security personnel of the Crystal Company, which has taken the contract for the security of Mahakaleshwar Temple. They alleged that the company has recruited goons and the said people are tarnishing the image of the temple by assaulting the devotees and common people every day. Even after complaining against the security personnel at the police station, no action is being taken, they alleged.

"The responsibility of security of Mahakaleshwar Temple has been given on contract to a private company (Crystal Company). However, it is charged that the company has recruited unwanted persons in the name of security personnel, who used to misbehave with the devotees on a day-to-day basis. All these happenings are tarnishing the image of the temple," said the auto driver, Yashwant Thakur (27), a resident of Jaisingpura, who said that the employees of Crystal Company kept him captive in a room and tried to kill him by beating him with belts, scalpels and sticks and when he went to the Mahakal police station to complain, the police did not even file the report. The family members have admitted him to the District Hospital.

According to Yashwant Thakur, on Tuesday around 11 am, an elderly couple was taken in the auto-rickshaw for Ujjain darshan. After moving a little further, the couple said that their shoes and slippers were left at the stand, so he went to the stand to take their slippers and shoes. Both of them were sitting in the auto. Then the security personnel of Crystal Company came there and started beating him as soon as they saw him. Seeing the fight, the old couple kept pleading with the security personnel to free him but they did not listen to anyone and took him to the room at the exit gate and closed the shutters. About 10 security personnel beat up, he said.

According to the complainant, when he informed his friends and family about the incident, they took him to the Mahakal police station where he narrated the story to the police personnel but they did not listen to a single thing and forced him to go away from the police station.

"My condition was worsening due to the beating, so my family and friends brought me to the District Hospital where treatment is going on," he added. Meanwhile, it is whispered that both the aggrieved and accused parties have struck a compromise deal later in the day and that’s why nobody pressed for the registration of offence in the case.