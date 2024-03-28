Indore: 2 Members Of Gang Held For Four Thefts | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajendra Nagar police have arrested two thieves of a gang, which committed thefts at four different locations in the last 40 days. The mastermind of the gang is still on the run.

The police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 25 lakh from the possession of the arrested accused, including a car and 40 grams gold jewellery and 200 grams silver jewellery. The police also seized a car and a motorcycle used in the crime.

The accused told the police that they used to target locked houses and do recce before committing the theft. They used to get 30 percent of the stolen goods and the rest 70 percent goes to the mastermind. The accused stole a car initially and then committed the other three thefts by using that stolen car. The accused had met the mastermind through a common friend as he was in the city’s jail, earlier.

Three teams of Rajendra Nagar, Rau and Tejaji Nagar police stations were tracking the accused. During investigation, it was found that the same car was used in every four incidents. After examining approximately 250 CCTV footages, the police could trace the car used in the crime at Shreeji Valley Colony, which led them to the accused who were staying on rent in the locality.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Patel of Dewas district and Deepak Kumawat of Ratlam district. The mastermind Mohammad Azhar of Mumbai is still on the run. A case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered.

Four thefts:

Incident 1 – One Kajin Bhai lodged a complaint with the Rau police on February 14 stating that he had gone to Iraq for a religious trip and when he returned, the thieves fled with his car and gold jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh.

Incident 2 – One Rameshwar Thakre lodged a complaint with the Tejaji Nagar police on February 28 stating that thieves fled with jewellery and mobile phone worth around Rs 2 lakh.

Incident 3 – One Hari Raghuwanshi, a resident of Dutt Nagar, lodged a complaint with the Rajendra Nagar police on March 2 stating that he had gone to a marriage function in Pithampur on March 1. When he returned the next day, the house lock was broken and thieves fled with gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 12 lakh.

Incident 4 – One Dr Ajay Chaudhary lodged a complaint with the Rajendra Nagar police on March 4 stating that he had gone to a marriage function on February 29 and he was informed by his neighbour on March 3 that his house lock was broken. When he visited his house, he found that thieves fled with jewellery worth around Rs 50,000.