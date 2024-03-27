 Indore: Three Injured As Drunk Car Driver Hits Several Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Three Injured As Drunk Car Driver Hits Several Vehicles

Indore: Three Injured As Drunk Car Driver Hits Several Vehicles

Mob thrashes car occupants and vandalise car

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding white car, driven by a man in an inebriated condition, hit a couple of vehicles and finally crashed on an under-construction road in the Chandan Nagar area on Monday evening. Three persons were injured as the speeding car crashed into a narrow street after hitting two two-wheelers and a handcart.

The car occupants were drunk and were driving the car rashly. A mob gathered in no time and thrashed the occupants of the car and even vandalised the car after pelting stones on it. The incident occurred at Chanduwala Road around 6 pm. The police registered a case against both parties under relevant sections of the IPC and are probing the case.

Read Also
Indore: Car-Borne ‘Naga Sadhu’ Robs Man Of Watch, Kada
article-image

According to the police, one Zakir Rasheed, a resident of Chandan Nagar, who was injured in the incident lodged a complaint against the car driver for driving rashly and negligently and hitting him. The police registered a case against the car driver Harsh under relevant sections of the IPC.  On the complaint of Kamal Patel, who was one of the occupants of the car, police registered a case against unknown people for vandalising the car and assaulting them. Further investigation is underway.      

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Three Injured As Drunk Car Driver Hits Several Vehicles

Indore: Three Injured As Drunk Car Driver Hits Several Vehicles

Indore: Two Hotels In Rau Fail In Fire Safety Audit

Indore: Two Hotels In Rau Fail In Fire Safety Audit

Indore Municipal Commissioner Finds Cleanliness, Hygiene Issues At IMC HQ, Issues Notice To Official...

Indore Municipal Commissioner Finds Cleanliness, Hygiene Issues At IMC HQ, Issues Notice To Official...

Indore: 'Distressed' Pvt Bank Manager Hangs Self

Indore: 'Distressed' Pvt Bank Manager Hangs Self

Indore: Car-Borne ‘Naga Sadhu’ Robs Man Of Watch, Kada

Indore: Car-Borne ‘Naga Sadhu’ Robs Man Of Watch, Kada