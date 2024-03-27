Indore: Three Injured As Drunk Car Driver Hits Several Vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding white car, driven by a man in an inebriated condition, hit a couple of vehicles and finally crashed on an under-construction road in the Chandan Nagar area on Monday evening. Three persons were injured as the speeding car crashed into a narrow street after hitting two two-wheelers and a handcart.

The car occupants were drunk and were driving the car rashly. A mob gathered in no time and thrashed the occupants of the car and even vandalised the car after pelting stones on it. The incident occurred at Chanduwala Road around 6 pm. The police registered a case against both parties under relevant sections of the IPC and are probing the case.

According to the police, one Zakir Rasheed, a resident of Chandan Nagar, who was injured in the incident lodged a complaint against the car driver for driving rashly and negligently and hitting him. The police registered a case against the car driver Harsh under relevant sections of the IPC. On the complaint of Kamal Patel, who was one of the occupants of the car, police registered a case against unknown people for vandalising the car and assaulting them. Further investigation is underway.