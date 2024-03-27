Indore: Car-Borne ‘Naga Sadhu’ Robs Man Of Watch, Kada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If a monk in a car stops you on some pretext, be careful as he could be a robber disguised as a monk. A person disguised as a monk robbed a person of his kada and his watch in the aerodrome area on Monday. This is the second such incident to have taken place in the city in the last five days. Earlier, the robbers had targeted a policeman on Wednesday in the Aerodrome area. Earlier, incidents of robbery by people roaming in cars have taken place in the Annapurna and Tilak Nagar areas as well.

According to the police, Chandrapal Singh Tomar, a resident of Padmalaya Colony has lodged a complaint that he was passing from the Super Corridor when two persons in a car called him and asked him to give his kada and watch as they wanted to perform some rituals. One of them was disguised as a monk and was wearing a rudraksh rosary and a black piece of cloth. When Tomar refused to give the same, the accused managed to get hold of his kada and watch and fled the scene. According to the complainant, before fleeing the spot, the accused pushed him. He also tried to chase them but in vain. Later, the complainant reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

On March 20, Gokul Barde, a police sub inspector was robbed of his gold chain by some persons disguised as a Naga sadhu in a car in the Shikshak Nagar area around 7.45 am. The person who was wearing a black piece of cloth stopped him and asked address of the Shiv temple. He later asked the SI to give him his watch. After doing some rituals on the watch, the accused returned the same and on the pretext of giving blessings, managed to snatch Barde’s gold chain and fled the scene.

Police clueless in both cases

Even after two incidents within five days, the police have not been able to identify the accused. Police were clueless about the accused till the filing of the report. However, police claimed that some suspects were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area and a search was on for them. The incident also raised a question on police patrolling in the area.

Robbers, antisocial elements on prowl

The robbers and antisocial elements are on prowl the and they have robbed most of the people while taking their early morning walks. A retired government officer, who was on a morning walk, was robbed by some men in a car in Scheme Number 140 under Tilak Nagar police station jurisdiction a few days ago. In this case too, police are still clueless about the accused. A similar case of robbery was reported in the Annapurna area.