 Indore: Tantrik Unable To Help Accused Conceive, Son Shot As Punishment
The victim’s father claims to be a ‘tantrik,’ and one of the accused had sent his wife to him as they were unable to conceive a child.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two individuals for firing at a man near Gopur Square some days ago, police said on Tuesday. The accused informed the police that they shot the victim to seek revenge from the victim's father.

The victim’s father claims to be a ‘tantrik,’ and one of the accused had sent his wife to him as they were unable to conceive a child. However, even after conducting tantrik vidhya, the couple still could not conceive. To take revenge on the tantrik, the man, accompanied by another person, shot the tantrik’s son in an attempt to prevent him from having a son as well.

The accused had previously assaulted the victim’s father a few days prior to the incident, for the same reason, in the Musakhedi area.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Mahesh Shindel and Sonu Vyas, both residents of Vinobha Nagar. The police team, led by TI Sanju Kamble, examined approximately 450 CCTV footage within a 25 KM radius to identify the accused.

Thirty-year-old man, Deepak Nagar, a resident of Shradha Puri Colony in Dwarkapuri area, sustained injuries after being shot in the back by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Annapurna police station area on Friday morning. He was a labourer and was on his way to Choithram Mandi for work around 8 am when the incident occurred near Gopur Square.

