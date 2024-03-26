Indore Power Cut Plan March 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Silver Aux, Mahawar Nagar & More; Check Full List Below 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity has issued a power cut plan for Indore city on March 27 on Tuesday. The power disruptions are being carried out in various parts of the city due to necessary maintenance work going on in the city.

Schedule is as follows:

Area: Power will be disrupted in Mahesh Guard area for 3 hours in the morning on wednesday.

Time: 6 Am to 9 Am

Area: Residents of 11 KV ESI will witness a power outage of 3 hours on Wednesday morning.

Time: 7 Am to 10 Am

Area: Also, the people residing in the 11 KV Uptown Apollo area will face power disruption of 30 minutes on Wednesday.

Time: 9 Am to 9:30 Am

Area: 3 hour power outage will be witnessed by residents of Datoda.

Time: 7 Am to 10 Am

Area: Similarly, residents of the Silver Aux area will suffer a power disruption of 3 hours on Wednesday.

Time: 6 Am to 9 Am

Area: Residents of Mahawar Nagar will also face a power outage of 3 hours on March 27.

Time: 9 Am To 12 Pm

In case of any queries or concerns, the residents are advised to contact the local electricity authorities.