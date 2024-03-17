MP: Authorities Grappling With Suspicious PDS Wheat Black Marketing

Picasa

Bhikagaon (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities in Bhikangaon are grappling with suspicious wheat black marketing as discrepancies in public distribution system (PDS) grain deliveries continue to emerge. Two trucks, transporting PDS wheat from Khandwa to Bhikangaon, were found to be significantly short in quantity upon arrival at the warehouse, raising concerns of foul play.

Despite assurances from officials of ongoing investigations, such incidents have recurred in the past. On Saturday, as officials attempted to verify the weight of government-provided wheat, the truck drivers and transporters resisted, citing potential weight loss during the weighing process. Subsequently, the wheat was weighed at a separate location, revealing a shortfall of approximately one quintal per truckload.

In one instance, 640 sacks of wheat of 300.07 quintals were initially loaded, but upon weighing, only 299.07 quintals were accounted for, indicating a deficit of nearly one quintal. Similarly, the second truck, carrying 540 sacks with 240.27 quintals, showed a shortage of one quintal and five kilograms upon inspection.

The discovery has prompted heightened vigilance to safeguard PDS grains and ensure their equitable distribution to those in need.

Critical lapses in transport

Despite crossing two district checkpoints, discrepancies in vehicle loading and speeding persist unchecked. Officials overlook parked vehicles en route from Khandwa to Khargone. Bhikangaon warehouse inspector Ashish Khande pledges recovery for PDS wheat shortfall, alerting senior officers. Transporters face government rule penalties. Indore Civil Supplies Corporation regional manager DS Katare vows strict action, emphasising adherence to regulations.