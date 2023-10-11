 MP: ATS Takes Mandi Trader Into Custody
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken one mandi trader into custody from Neemuch district. Action has been taken after ATS has gotten input from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the information received, trader Deepak Singhal has been taken into custody in connection with hawala transactions worth crores of rupees. This transfer of money was done through shell companies. Sources have revealed that the businessman has also been found to have connections in China.

Apart from transactions worth crores, taxes worth crores have also been evaded in the GST department on the basis of fake documents.

ATS had received this input from NIA and action has been taken on this basis. When contacted Neemuch ASP Naval Singh Sisodia, he said, “We are not aware of the action of ATS, we are only asked for help, although the arrest has been made known, but in which case and for what, that we don't know. Complete information about the arrest made can be found only from ATS.”

article-image

