MP: Aspirants On Agitation Over Denial Of Congress Tickets In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Discontent within the Congress in Ratlam Rural, Jaora and Alot assembly constituencies broke out into the open following the announcement of the first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Soon after the party put out its first list, local workers of Ratlam Rural protested against ticket contenders Laxman Singh Dindor, Komal Dhurve and Dr Abhay Ohri claiming they were outsiders.

Congress workers led by Youth Congress state general secretary Kishan Singhad expressed displeasure over the party's decision to field and gathered outside Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on Monday after not getting the ticket in the first list.

On the other hand, outside leaders were seen opposing the party’s decision to give tickets to local candidates in the Alot assembly. Congress leader Premchand Guddu and supporters expressed disappointment after the party fielded MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot.

The party has not yet announced the candidate from the Jaora assembly seat, but deliberations say party could give ticket to Jeevan Singh Sherpur from Karni Sena. Virendra Singh Solanki, DP Dhakad and Rajesh Bharawa who are claiming the ticket have registered their protest at Bhopal and Delhi HQ.

Notably, disappointment among ticket aspirants could be seen across the state after the party announced the first candidate list for the assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 17.