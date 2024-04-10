MP: ASI Continues Survey At Bhojshala Complex For 20th Day

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the Bhojshala complex in Dhar on Wednesday morning to continue the survey for the 20th consecutive day.

Following the direction of the High Court, the ASI began a scientific archaeological survey at the Bhojshala complex on March 22.

For Hindus, the Bhojshala complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.

On April 1, the Supreme Court refused to stay the March 11 Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the ASI to conduct within six weeks a survey of the Bhojshala Temple-cum-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district.

A bench presided over by Justice Hrishikesh Roy said no physical excavation that would alter the character of the premises should be carried out. Issuing notice on the mosque's appeal against the HC order, the bench also said no further action should be taken on the outcome of the excavation without its permission.

Last month, the appellants, while seeking an urgent hearing of the matter 'in view of the sensitivity of the issue', had said that 'the survey may cause damage to the place of worship and affect religious sentiments of communities at large'.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had also directed the ASI to constitute an expert committee that will 'complete scientific investigation, survey and excavation, through the adoption of latest methods and techniques' and submit the report within six weeks. The next hearing into the matter is scheduled for April 29.