MP: ASHA workers and supervisors in Dhar trained in detecting breast cancer

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): October is observed as a Breast Cancer Awareness month across the world. To spread awareness about the importance of early self-detection, SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in India, organised a breast cancer awareness workshop in Dhar district to educate ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and supervisors about life-saving skills.

Around 80 ASHA workers and supervisors from the rural areas of Dhar district, attended the workshop, where they learnt the life-saving skill for early lump detection. The ASHA supervisors are expected to be mentors, guides and counsellors to the ASHA workers and people around in the smaller districts.

Dr Monica Chauhan, a gynaecologist, took the workshop to explain the basics of breast cancer, its implication on mind and body, the importance of being financially secure and a tutorial on the ëThanks A Dotí kit, to the ASHA workers and supervisors.

Cases rising in MP

As per data on breast cancer cases made available in Lok Sabha recently, the cases of breast cancer in Madhya Pradesh are constantly rising for the last five years.

The state registered 11,501 breast cancer cases in 2020 while mortality due to breast cancer stood at 4,278, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme report prepared by National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research.

The number has seen an upward trend over the last two years as well. This fact itself raises an alarm and the need to be self-aware about adopting self-breast examination regularly.

Early detection vital

The objective of this was to persuade women to step up for their health and prioritize it by making self-checks a habit. To reduce the mortality and morbidity from breast cancer, early detection is vital. Lack of education and low socio-economic status contribute to the avoidance of breast cancer screening. Hence, SBI Life through its ongoing initiative ëThanks-A-Dotí aims to spread awareness about breast cancer and the importance of bringing about behavioural change among women.