MP: Arrested Coaching Centre Director Faces Another Rape Charge

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The director of a coaching centre, Sanjay Porwal, who has been arrested earlier this month, faces yet another accusation of rape under the pretext of marriage. The victim, a 29-year-old from Mandsaur, reported the exploitation to the police, who registered a case under various sections including rape and extortion.

The victim recounted being coerced and financially exploited, with the accused also threatening her with a video recording. The assault allegedly occurred within the premises of the coaching classes in Nagarwas, Ratlam city. This isn't the first accusation against Sanjay Porwal.

Earlier this month, a similar complaint led to police action revealing his modus operandi of recording unsuspecting women and girls, subsequently extorting money from them. Over 500 video clips were recovered from his possession during the investigation, shedding light on his blackmail scheme. SP Rahul Kumar Lodha has urged other potential victims to step forward and report any wrongdoing.

The accused remains in custody following the previous case, while police continue their investigation into this latest allegation. ASP Rakesh Khakha confirmed the registration of the case against Porwal.