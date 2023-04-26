 MP: Armyman dies after trying to launch firework from mouth in Dhar district
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Army personnel dies after trying to launch firework from his mouth Dhar (MP), Apr 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old Army personnel died after he tried to launch a firework from his mouth at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Jalokhya village under Amjhera police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Nirbhay Singh Singar, posted with the Army in Jammu & Kashmir, had come to the village on a month-long leave to attend the wedding, Amjhera police station in-charge C B Singh said.

During the ceremony, Singar placed a firework rocket in his mouth, but it instead of shooting up, it burst in his mouth, killing him on the spot, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

