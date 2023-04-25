MP cabinet approves to set up magnificent statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar in Indore, 45 more Deendayal Rasoi centres across state

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet, on Tuesday, approved to set up 45 more centres of Deendayal Rasoi in the state, taking the total count to 145. Under CM Rise School, 70 more schools, equipped with all kinds of facilities will be opened.

Considering a long pending demand, the cabinet approved to install a magnificent statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar will be installed in Indore and in this regard cabinet decided to allot 1.2 hectare land free of cost.

Apart from this, cabinet increased the compensation provided to peasants in case of crop loss due to natural calamity such as rain, hail storm etc. Compensation for two hectare land was increased to Rs 5500 from Rs 5000.

As many as 972 posts have been sanctioned to newly-built medical hospital of Gwalior. The cabinet have approved revised amount of Rs 328.8 crore for medical college of Satna against previous Rs 300 crore.

The cabinet also decided to provide risk allowance of Rs 1000 to outsourced linemen of electricity distribution companies.