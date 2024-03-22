 MP: Archaeological Survey Of India Team Begins Survey Of Bhojshala Complex In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Archaeological Survey Of India Team Begins Survey Of Bhojshala Complex In Dhar

MP: Archaeological Survey Of India Team Begins Survey Of Bhojshala Complex In Dhar

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex in the morning.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Friday began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex in the morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.

"The survey has begun at the Bhojshala. We have provided all the logistical support that the ASI team needed to conduct it. Adequate security measures were taken for the exercise and there is peace in the town," Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

Read Also
Indore: JDA Complains Of Water Scarcity, Dilapidated Washrooms & Broken Doors In MY Hospital
article-image

A heavy police force has been deployed at the site, eyewitnesses said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Victims Of Cyber Fraud Get Back ₹2.16L Lost In Bank Accounts

MP: Victims Of Cyber Fraud Get Back ₹2.16L Lost In Bank Accounts

MP: 3 Youths Beat Up ASI In Ujjain, Snatch Service Revolver; Held

MP: 3 Youths Beat Up ASI In Ujjain, Snatch Service Revolver; Held

MP: Archaeological Survey Of India Team Begins Survey Of Bhojshala Complex In Dhar

MP: Archaeological Survey Of India Team Begins Survey Of Bhojshala Complex In Dhar

Indore: Default Of Over ₹ 23 Crore IMC To Auction Properties Of Sahara City Homes 

Indore: Default Of Over ₹ 23 Crore IMC To Auction Properties Of Sahara City Homes 

Indore: Plans Afoot To Set Up Skill Development Centre At DAVV

Indore: Plans Afoot To Set Up Skill Development Centre At DAVV