Indore: JDA Complains Of Water Scarcity, Dilapidated Washrooms & Broken Doors In MY Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Junior Doctors' Association has expressed disappointment over the lack of basic amenities at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital including the scarcity of water, no washroom for female resident doctors, and broken beds and doors of the duty rooms. The office bearers of the association claimed that they have already informed MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and also the Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur about the same but to no avail.

On Thursday, the JDA office bearers also launched a social media campaign against the same and shared photographs of the broken doors and dilapidated washrooms on their group. “We are struggling for basic amenities in the hospital for many days. We have also lodged complaints of frequent scarcity of water and are forced to buy water bottles from the canteen.

Conditions of resident doctors’ room in the hospital is pathetic, beds and doors are broken, and there is no privacy for female staff," the officer bearers of JDA said adding "Not only doctors but many patients too face trouble due to lack of facilities in the hospital." Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that junior doctors had come to us with their complaints. “We are looking into it and will get them resolved at the earliest. There is no such water scarcity in the hospital,” he added.