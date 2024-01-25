MP: Applying Hair Dye During Duty Hours Cost Dewas ANM Dearly |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Applying makeup and hair dye during duty hours cost an ANM nurse dearly as she was served a show-cause notice and transferred to another place after her video came to the fore.

Sources claimed that though the matter was reported during the Karva Chauth festival about three months back, it came to the fore only a few days ago.

A video of an ANM posted at Shipra Sub Health Centre (SHC) getting makeup done while on duty has surfaced. In this video, ANM Neelima Parmar of SHC is seen getting her hair coloured by her fellow female employee. However, the video is said to be from the time of Karva Chauth, which has now surfaced.

In this case, the CHMO has given a show-cause notice to the ANM and transferred her from Shipra SHC to Lohar Pipalya. According to the information, Neelima was posted in Shipra for a long time.

Dewas CMHO Vishnulata Uike said that this video is of Neelima Parmar, ANM of Shipra Sub Health Centre, and a notice has been issued to her in this regard, and she has been posted elsewhere. This video is old and was taken on the day of Karva Chauth.