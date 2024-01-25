 MP: Applying Hair Dye During Duty Hours Cost Dewas ANM Dearly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Applying Hair Dye During Duty Hours Cost Dewas ANM Dearly

MP: Applying Hair Dye During Duty Hours Cost Dewas ANM Dearly

Sources claimed that though the matter was reported during the Karva Chauth festival about three months back, it came to the fore only a few days ago.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
MP: Applying Hair Dye During Duty Hours Cost Dewas ANM Dearly |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Applying makeup and hair dye during duty hours cost an ANM nurse dearly as she was served a show-cause notice and transferred to another place after her video came to the fore.

Sources claimed that though the matter was reported during the Karva Chauth festival about three months back, it came to the fore only a few days ago.

A video of an ANM posted at Shipra Sub Health Centre (SHC) getting makeup done while on duty has surfaced. In this video, ANM Neelima Parmar of SHC is seen getting her hair coloured by her fellow female employee. However, the video is said to be from the time of Karva Chauth, which has now surfaced.

In this case, the CHMO has given a show-cause notice to the ANM and transferred her from Shipra SHC to Lohar Pipalya. According to the information, Neelima was posted in Shipra for a long time.

Dewas CMHO Vishnulata Uike said that this video is of Neelima Parmar, ANM of Shipra Sub Health Centre, and a notice has been issued to her in this regard, and she has been posted elsewhere. This video is old and was taken on the day of Karva Chauth.

Read Also
MP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakal Temple With Family Twice In 10 Months; Calls It A 'Happy...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Applying Hair Dye During Duty Hours Cost Dewas ANM Dearly

MP: Applying Hair Dye During Duty Hours Cost Dewas ANM Dearly

MP: Strengthening Bonds Within Teaching Community In Burhanpur

MP: Strengthening Bonds Within Teaching Community In Burhanpur

MP: Use Right To Vote To Build Strong Nation, Says Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh

MP: Use Right To Vote To Build Strong Nation, Says Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh

Planning Road Trip This Long Weekend? Here’s List Of 10 Thrilling Places To Visit In MP

Planning Road Trip This Long Weekend? Here’s List Of 10 Thrilling Places To Visit In MP

MP Weather Update: Intense Cold Grips State, Respite Expected In Coming Days

MP Weather Update: Intense Cold Grips State, Respite Expected In Coming Days