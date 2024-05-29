MP Anti-Encroachment Drive: Municipal Officer Injured In Wall Collapse In Alirajpur, Protestors Launch Agitation

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped during an anti-encroachment drive while removing a long-standing encroachment on Tilak Road leading to incidents of attack and death threats to complainant.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a team of civic body officials started removing temporary structures built behind Darshan Electronics on Tilak Road. The protesters gathered around the structure when it was being dismantled by JCB machines in the presence of civil administration and began protesting.

A wall of one such encroachment collapsed, injuring Municipal Officer Kamal Mujalda. Not only this, encroachers also attacked complainant Dhanraj Rathore and his family and threatened them with dire consequences.

In response to the brazen attack, Rathore, supported by the Rathore community led by president Mahendra Tawli, filed an FIR against 15 perpetrators with Kotwali police station.

Tawli emphasized that the attack targeted not just Rathore but the entire community, rallying support for legal action against the accused. The community has provided video evidence of the attack to the authorities, urging swift action to bring the culprits to justice.

Police said that no one would be allowed to take the law into his own hands and the law would be enforced strictly. Further actions were underway.

Meanwhile, on the basis of the complaint, police have lodged an FIR against all the accused under Section 154 of the CrPC and Sections 506, 427, 34, and 336 of the IPC, and have taken up the investigation.