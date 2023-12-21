MP: Amzhera Police Crack Murder Mystery Behind Accident

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): Amzhera police claimed to have cracked a blind murder case of a person who was found injured near Nalapura culvert on Mangod Road on December 14 night. Two days later, on December 16, the victim died while undergoing treatment at Indore. The police arrested the accused in this case. Initially, it was found that the victim, identified as Radheshyam Sargara, 27, a resident of Rajsamad district in Rajasthan, met a road accident, and some unidentified vehicle might have knocked him. However, during the investigation, some shocking revelations were unearthed, as the accused, identified as Ankush Panwar, tried his best to portray the incident as an accident.

On the day of the incident, Radheshyam, who was a photographer by profession, was knocked down by a car after he had a dispute with his wife Bhavana and accused Ankush at Ghoda Chowpati in Dhar. Later, the matter went to the police, and after counselling, Radheshyam agreed that he would not meet Bhavana again.

Meanwhile, a few hours later, the victim was again involved in a dispute with Bhavana. Ankush came to know about the incident; he straight drove his car to Amzhera, where he saw Radheshyam near Nalapura culvert on Mangod Road. In a fit of rage, the accused crushed him with his car. Before villagers could catch him, the accused fled the spot, leaving injured Radheshyam behind. Later, Radheshyam’s wife Bhavana took him to Amzhera CHC, from where he was referred to Indore.

Low income became root cause of discord

Radheshyam hails from Rajasthan, while Bhavana is from Mandsaur. Both knew each other before marriage, and three years ago, they entered into the nuptial knot. The couple had one child from their marriage.

Radheshyam was a photographer by profession and had less income, and that became the root cause of the discord between the couple. However, since Bhavana was good at studying, the victim admitted her to a nursing course, and after completing the nursing course, she got a job at Amzhera CHC. Since Ankush was also a photographer, he came in touch with Radheshyam and subsequently started visiting his place.

Accused first eye on Bhavana's sister

Before Bhavana, accused Ankush had an eye on her sister Monica, who used to visit Bhavana's place frequently. But Monica got married somewhere else, in Mandsaur. After her marriage, the accused started eyeing Bhavna. He started visiting Radheshyam’s place often, and the victim started raising objections over this. Since the victim did not like his presence at home, the couple is often involved in disputes over the issue. Meanwhile, the accused took advantage of the discord between husband and wife. It was also revealed that the accused had an eye on the victim's wife, who was considering him her brother and tying 'Rakhi'. Bhavna made it clear that she did not know what was going on in Ankush's mind.