MP: AMRUT Schemes Fail To Solve Drinking Water Crisis

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Even after two AMRUT schemes worth crores of rupees, there is extreme water scarcity in Pithampur. Despite the plan implemented keeping in mind the population of up to 30 years, there is no sufficient supply of drinking water.

Expressing their anguish over the crisis, councillors and residents wrote a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) for the use of the Narmada water supply and Sanjay reservoir water only for drinking water. Before the tenure of the two previous councils, there was a lot of applause for bringing Narmada water to Pithampur through the Chief Minister Drinking Water Scheme of Rs 27 crore and then the AMRUT Scheme of more than Rs 100 crore.

However, the effect of both these schemes is not visible at the ground level. Every year from the last week of February, an artificial water crisis is being shown by saying that the inflow of water in the water reservoir and Narmada river is decreasing.

Due to the lack of good engineers for proper maintenance and leaving all the work in the hands of contractors, clouds of water crisis are looming in Pithampur. Despite repeated demands from councillors and residents, Narmada water has not reached the wards. At present there is sufficient water here, but MPIDC also takes water for the industries from here, hence in view of the upcoming water crisis, the municipal council has written a letter to the collector demanding to release water from Omkareshwar Dam into Narmada and water from Sanjay Reservoir to the industries.