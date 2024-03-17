MP: Amla Village With 1,600 Voters To Go To Booths On Different Dates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the recently announced Lok Sabha elections, Amla village in Agar district has once again captured the spotlight due to its distinctive administrative structure. In a rare scenario, Amla village, with merely 1,600 voters, finds itself split between two election dates due to its unique geographic location spanning two districts. About 18 kilometres away from Agar district headquarters, the village is situated at the border of Rajgarh and Agar districts, the village has two different dates for the upcoming elections.

While one-half of the village, under the jurisdiction of the Rajgarh district, will cast their votes on May 7, the other half, under the Agar district, will vote on May 13 for the Dewas-Shajapur-Agar parliamentary constituency.

This peculiarity has stirred interest among villagers and local authorities, with many questioning the rationale behind such a division. Despite this administrative quirk, villagers are enthusiastic about exercising their democratic rights and are gearing up for the upcoming elections. The village's split voting schedule highlights the complexities of administrative boundaries and the diverse electoral procedures that can arise in unique geographic locations.

Established in 2013, this village is divided among four tehsils - Agar, Susner, Nalkheda, and Barod, with the boundaries intersecting through residential areas, leaving residents living in different tehsils than where their homes are located. Amla village falls under two parliamentary constituencies, Dewas-Shajapur and Rajgarh, resulting in the election of two MPs and two MLAs.

This division is not just limited to the electoral representation; it extends to basic amenities and services, with different parts of the village falling under different gram panchayats. The division even extends to family life, with instances where siblings live in different tehsils and possess different identification documents such as ration cards and voter IDs.

The educational system is also affected, as children often reside in one tehsil but attend school in another. This unique situation poses challenges at every level of governance, from local panchayat administration to state and national representation. Despite these challenges, the residents of Amla continue to navigate their daily lives, showcasing resilience in the face of administrative complexity.