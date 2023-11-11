 MP: Ahead Of Diwali, FDA Collects Food Samples From 5 Shops In Mandsaur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a proactive move to ensure food quality during ongoing festivals, Food Safety Administration in Mandsaur inspected and collected samples from five establishments on November 8.

Samples of cashew nuts were collected from Dataram Halwai, Khopra Pak from Prem Halwai, Mawa Barfi from Govind Sweets, Ghee from Jai Shri Krishna Traders and Mawa from Krishna Mawa Bhandar. These samples were sent to State Food Laboratory in Bhopal for analysis.

Food safety officer BS Jamod said that further action would be taken on the basis of test report. The inspection aimed at ensuring that public receives high-quality food items during Diwali. Operators of establishments were instructed to prioritise cleanliness and offer only quality food products.

