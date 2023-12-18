MP: Against All Odds, CM Takes Night Halt At Ancestral House

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): CM Dr Mohan Yadav spent the night at his residence in Geeta Colony in the old city. After the welcome rally was over, Dr Yadav reached home directly, touched his father’s feet, and took blessings. After this, spent some time with family and went for a rest. He met the citizens who reached their residence on Sunday morning. After this, he also went to the RSS office located at Sardarpura.

Addressing a meeting at Gopal Temple on Saturday midnight, he said that no king stays here at night. But the king is Mahakaal, we are all his sons. Why can’t you stay here? He is the one who gives birth and gives blessings. Not only the municipal limits, but the entire universe is theirs. Is there any power greater than King Mahakal?

CM Dr Yadav met many people on Sunday morning. The operator of the handloom shop located at Chhota Sarafa also met the CM. His shop caught fire due to unknown reasons on Saturday night. Dr Yadav consoled him by hugging him and instructed collector Kumar Purushottam for help. According to the police, a fire broke out for unknown reasons on the third floor of Bansal Handloom in Chhota Sarafa, which was extinguished by the fire brigade after about 30 minutes of effort.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav reached Aradhana, the RSS office in Sardarpura, directly from his residence in Geeta Colony. Here he met RSS provincial pracharak Rajmohan. During this, many BJP leaders and workers gathered outside the Sangh office, but due to lack of time, Dr Yadav left the office, sat in the car, greeted the people, and left for Kothi.