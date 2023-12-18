Bhopal: Police Seize Loudspeaker For Playing Songs Beyond Limit

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aishbag police seized several loudspeakers and sound system from Aishbag, which were playing music beyond the permissible sound limit on Sunday, the police said. The police added that the accused is on the run, and an FIR has been registered against him.

Aishbag police station TI Ashish Sapre told Free Press that the action was carried out in Marathi Mohalla locality of Aishbag. A man named Deepak Marodiya had organised a function at his home, in light of which he kept three huge speakers and an amplifier machine outside his house on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. He began playing music at a loud volume, owing to which the neighbours reported the case to the police. The police rushed to the spot, and on witnessing its arrival, Marodiya managed to escape. The police have seized all the three loudspeakers, and the amplifying machine, and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Man grazing cattle slips into river, dies in Khajuri

A man said to be in his 30s, who used to reside in Khajuri Sadak, died after he accidentally slipped into a river while grazing cattle on Saturday, the police said. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem. Investigating officer (IO) at Khajuri Sadak police station, Shivendra Mishra told Free Press that the man who died has been identified as Gopal Sharma (34), a farmer who operated a dairy too.

On Saturday evening, he had gone near a lake in Khajuri Sadak area to graze his cattle. As soon as he reached near Kolans river, his leg slipped and he fell into the river, from a height of 35 feet. His head was stuck in the mud located at the bottom of the river. He died due to asphyxiation after minutes of struggle. Passers-by noticed him, and took out his body from the river to inform his kin. The police were alerted too, who assumed custody of the body and referred it for post-mortem. His body was handed over to his kin on Sunday.