MP: After Year-Long Ordeal, Man Acquitted Of False Rape Case

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): After over a year of enduring false accusations in a fabricated rape case, a man and his family from Gandhwani village finally received justice as the court of additional sessions judge, Sandhya Manoj Shrivastava, in Barwani acquitted the man, bringing an end to the ordeal for him and his loved ones. The incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of the Julwaniya police station in the Barwani district.

Advocate Suresh Bhatewara and Vinod Purohit, who acted as legal representatives for an individual accused of false allegations by a woman and her family, have stated that the court has dismissed all charges against their client. Sharing their client’s year-long ordeal, Bhatewara informed that his client and the family members had gone to the girl’s place on June 19, 2022, to see her with a marriage proposal. The very next day, the duo had planned to go out on a two-wheeler.

After covering some distance, the girl started driving the vehicle, and the person sat behind her. At some distance, they lost the balance of the vehicle, due to which the girl suffered minor injuries to her hands and legs and also tore her clothes. They both decided to go to a nearby hotel in Sendhwa to change her clothes. At the time of check-in, the girl introduced the victim with a different identity at the reception.

She also kept the torn clothes with her. Bhatewara added that after a family discussion, they got engaged on June 20, 2022, and their marriage date was fixed for February 17, 2023. In the meantime, his family came to know about the reality of the girl that she was married to one Ronak Gome from Indore on May 25, 2018, and she aborted a 13-week pregnancy as well after Ronak was sentenced to life imprisonment on murder charges. Initially, the girl and her parents pleaded with the young man and his family and silently agreed to break the relationship, but later, while pressuring him for marriage, they started demanding Rs 5 lakh from him and started threatening him that if he failed to fulfill their wish, they would implicate him in a false case of rape.

Fearing social humiliation, he transferred Rs 50,000 online to the girl's account. He also reported the matter to the Gandhwani police station and the Barwani SP office on November 5, 2022, but all went to deaf ears. Failing to fulfill the accused woman's and her family's wishes, they lodged a false case of rape against him at Barwani mahila police station on December 2, 2022. Nearly a month later, the victim moved out of jail on bail from the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and during the year-long trial, the court found the victim innocent and dropped all the charges against him.