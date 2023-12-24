 MP: After Shajapur, Gwalior Mandates Parents' Approval For Involving Children In School Christmas Plays
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: After Shajapur, Gwalior Mandates Parents' Approval For Involving Children In School Christmas Plays

MP: After Shajapur, Gwalior Mandates Parents' Approval For Involving Children In School Christmas Plays

According to the order issued by the DEO, consent written letters from the parents of the students who will participate in Christmas-related events letters will be required.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Parental Consent For Christmas Programs, Notice Sent | -(PTI Photo)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After Shajapur, District Education Officer of Gwalior has issued orders mandating schools to get approval from parents before involving students in Christman programmes.

Now, any schools that are organising Christmas plays where the child is asked to dress as Santa, will have to take consent from the parents. In case of any kind of misunderstanding or if any objection is raised by a parent, then the school would be held liable.

Read Also
Indori Zayka Food Fest: From Surat's Dabeli To 40 Varieties Of Momos & Flavoured Butters, 12...
article-image

Written consent is mandatory.

Gwalior's DEO, Ajay Katiyar, has also issued an order that if any events related to Christmas or Santa Class are organised by any school in Gwalior on Christmas day and the children associated with the institution should be dressed in Santa Class costumes, consent from the parents of the children would be mandatory.

According to the order issued by the DEO, consent written letters from the parents of the students who will participate in Christmas-related events will be required.

The order further states that in case a dispute or any complaint arises in this regard, unilateral disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned head of the institution.

Last week, a similar order was issued by the District Education Officer of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: After Shajapur, Gwalior Mandates Parents' Approval For Involving Children In School Christmas...

MP: After Shajapur, Gwalior Mandates Parents' Approval For Involving Children In School Christmas...

Indore RTO Tightens Noose To Push People To Get HSRP Before Jan 15

Indore RTO Tightens Noose To Push People To Get HSRP Before Jan 15

MP Weather Updates: Dense Fog Causes Accident In Shivpuri, Gwalior Remains Coldest At 8.5° Celsius

MP Weather Updates: Dense Fog Causes Accident In Shivpuri, Gwalior Remains Coldest At 8.5° Celsius

MP Updates: Man Sets Brother's Wife Afire In Ratlam, Held; 2 Caught In Fake Marksheet Case In Indore

MP Updates: Man Sets Brother's Wife Afire In Ratlam, Held; 2 Caught In Fake Marksheet Case In Indore

Indori Zayka Food Fest: From Chocolate Lollipops To Tiramisu Jars, 8 Fancy Desserts To Gift This...

Indori Zayka Food Fest: From Chocolate Lollipops To Tiramisu Jars, 8 Fancy Desserts To Gift This...