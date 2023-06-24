MP: After Bhopal, 'Corruption Nath' Posters Surface In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Bhopal, posters addressing former CM Kamal Nath as "Wanted Corruption Nath", were seen in Indore on Saturday morning. The posters were seen pasted outside the old SP office along with the walls of the District Court in the morning.

After this, the Congressmen of Indore met Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar and demanded an FIR, complaining about it. The Congress said that posters have also been put up at such places where there is continuous monitoring of the police round the clock.

On the other hand, even at the MG Road police station, a demand was made to register an FIR till the complaint was lodged with the police.

The Congress also protested at Regal in which former State President Arun Yadav was to participate but it got cancelled due to rain.

Posters Put Up In Bhopal On Friday

Notably, Objectionable posters of veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath were put up at a market in Bhopal on Friday.

The posters in the city's Manisha market had a QR code, along with a picture of the veteran leader calling him "Corruption Nath" and that he was "wanted".