Bhopal: Shivraj's Old Picture As 'Groom In Floods' Takes Over Twitter Soon After His Remarks Over Rahul Gandhi's Wedding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Soon, after Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Lalu Yadav's statement over Rahul Gandhi's marriage, an old picture of the CM--where he can be seen carried as a 'groom' by the cops to escape the flooded area-- resurfaced on social media.

The picture was tweeted by a staunch Congress follower Anil Alex on Twitter with a caption:

“Desperate Shivraj Singh Ji....The next state to say Bye Bye Tata to him and BJP...Then, he will have ample time to check who is getting married.. Who is not.... By the end of this year!!!

Till then... Get carried as a Dulha...!!”

Chouhan's Reaction on Lalu Yadav's Statement

Notably, reacting upon Lalu Yadav's statement asking Rahul Gandhi to get married, Shivraj Singh Chouhan made fun of the opposition meeting held in Patna on Friday saying, “I have heard of only one conclusion from the opposition unity that Lalu Yadav was asking Rahul Gandhi to get married. But who is the groom and where is the wedding procession?" he asked.