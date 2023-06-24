 Bhopal: Shivraj's Old Picture As 'Groom In Floods' Takes Over Twitter Soon After His Remarks Over Rahul Gandhi's Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Shivraj's Old Picture As 'Groom In Floods' Takes Over Twitter Soon After His Remarks Over Rahul Gandhi's Wedding

Bhopal: Shivraj's Old Picture As 'Groom In Floods' Takes Over Twitter Soon After His Remarks Over Rahul Gandhi's Wedding

In the picture it can be seen that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is wearing White Kurta Pyjama and a Jacket along with white shoes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Soon, after Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Lalu Yadav's statement over Rahul Gandhi's marriage, an old picture of the CM--where he can be seen carried as a 'groom' by the cops to escape the flooded area-- resurfaced on social media.

The picture was tweeted by a staunch Congress follower Anil Alex on Twitter with a caption:

“Desperate Shivraj Singh Ji....The next state to say Bye Bye Tata to him and BJP...Then, he will have ample time to check who is getting married.. Who is not.... By the end of this year!!!

Till then... Get carried as a Dulha...!!”

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Members With Scared Reptiles, Says Fear Of 'Modi Wave Pushed...
article-image

Chouhan's Reaction on Lalu Yadav's Statement

Notably, reacting upon Lalu Yadav's statement asking Rahul Gandhi to get married, Shivraj Singh Chouhan made fun of the opposition meeting held in Patna on Friday saying, “I have heard of only one conclusion from the opposition unity that Lalu Yadav was asking Rahul Gandhi to get married. But who is the groom and where is the wedding procession?" he asked.

Read Also
Indore: Whopping Rs 13.39 Crore Fine Slapped On 6 For Illegal Mining
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Shivraj's Old Picture As 'Groom In Floods' Takes Over Twitter Soon After His Remarks Over...

Bhopal: Shivraj's Old Picture As 'Groom In Floods' Takes Over Twitter Soon After His Remarks Over...

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Members With Scared Reptiles, Says Fear Of 'Modi Wave Pushed...

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Members With Scared Reptiles, Says Fear Of 'Modi Wave Pushed...

To Marry Or Not Is Entirely Rahul's Call, Says Kamal Nath

To Marry Or Not Is Entirely Rahul's Call, Says Kamal Nath

As Sitting MLAs Face Denial Of Tickets, Turf Battles Erupt In MP BJP

As Sitting MLAs Face Denial Of Tickets, Turf Battles Erupt In MP BJP

Bhopal: PM Modi's Grand Road Show On June 27

Bhopal: PM Modi's Grand Road Show On June 27