 WATCH: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Members With Scared Reptiles, Says Fear Of 'Modi Wave Pushed Them To Unite Like Frogs & Snakes During Floods'
CM Shivraj Singh was speaking in Gwalior on Saturday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe on a recent meeting held by the opposition party members in Patna, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it shows their fear of "Modi wave."

Speaking to media in Gwalior on Saturday, he even drew parallels between the scared reptiles during floods and the opposition members.

"It's the fear of Modi wave that has pushed all opposition members to unite, just like how reptiles like snakes and frog together take shelter on a tree during floods," the CM said on Saturday.

CM Shivraj Singh, along with Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, reached Gwalior on Saturday, to inaugurate some development projects.

