Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 12 Years RI For Drug Smuggling

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A special NDPS court sentenced a man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for drug smuggling. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also slapped on him. Prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra said that after receiving confidential information, a team of Pipliyamandi police on April 13, 2017 launched an operation near Balaguraand and intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle travelling from Balagura to Mandsaur.

Police arrested Nepal Singh (23) of Khakhrai village under Pipliyamandi (Mandsaur) with 5 quintals of Dodachura (hidden in 12 sacks) and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). After hearing witnesses and evidence produced by police, court pronounced him guilty.