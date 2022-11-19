MP: Administration convey meeting to discuss mismanagement at Sailana Krishi Upaj Mandi

FP PHOTO

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): To draw fruitful solutions to resolve mismanagement prevailing at Sailana Krishi Upaj Mandi, the local administration took a meeting here.

Farmers and traders here are facing problems for a long as the main gate of Mandi which is situated on the Ratlam – Sailana main road has been blocked for some time due to the traffic jam in front of the main gate.

Situations keep on happening due to vehicles loaded with grain, onion, and garlic not being parked properly inside the mandi premises. Also, vehicles are not removed from the premises immediately after the auction.

Sailana Sub Divisional Magistrate and mandi administrator Manish Jain who chaired the meeting said that he has received complaints to this effect many times.

On this, Jain organised a meeting of traders, the market secretary, and market employees in the mandi premises. He gave the solution that a token system will be applied. Each vehicle is given a token number so that as the vehicle enters the market there will be no rush or jam.

The administrator gave instructions to the market secretary that the vehicle should be made to stand properly and the vehicle should not be taken uncontrollably from the platform as soon as the auction is over.

Read Also Sailana: 28 beneficiaries receive putta after decades