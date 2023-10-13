 MP: Admin Seeks Blessings Of 102-Yr-Old Jadibai For Free & Fair Polls
MP: Admin Seeks Blessings Of 102-Yr-Old Jadibai For Free & Fair Polls

Activities under SVEEP programme are undertaken to educate the electors.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme, administration reached out to one of the oldest voters of the town Jadi Bai, 102, and sought her blessings for free and fair elections. Various activities are being carried out under SVEEP encouraging all eligible citizens to vote in maximum numbers and make an informed decision during the upcoming elections.

An election awareness rally led by Naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, janpad panchayat chief executive officer Mahesh Patidar, city inspector Sher Singh Baghel, chief municipal officer Mohan Alava and SVEEP nodal officer Ashwini Mishra was taken out on Thursday. Activities under SVEEP programme are undertaken to educate the electors. Students, faculty members and other Nagar Panchayat staff participated in the rally with great enthusiasm.

Passing through prominent locations, rally reached Boys Higher Secondary School where students formed a human chain and urged voters to exercise their right to franchise. Notably, Khetiaáis situated at theáborderáof Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh (also known as gateway to Madhya Pradesh from the west).

