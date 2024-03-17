MP: Admin Gears Up For Smooth Conduct Of LS Polls

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has intensified its preparations to ensure free, fair, and peaceful Lok Sabha elections in Dhar district. In a press conference, collector Priyank Mishra shared key statistics regarding the electoral landscape of the district. The district boasts a total of 1,94,627 voters, including 97,543 female and 45 belonging to the third gender. There are 18,754 disabled voters.

The electors to population (EP) ratio was 7.62 for the Dhar parliamentary constituency. Notably, the Mhow assembly constituency of Indore district falls under Dhar. The Dhar parliamentary constituency has 2,159 polling stations, with 1,879 located within Dhar district and an additional 260 in Mhow of Indore district. SP Manoj Kumar Singh addressed concerns regarding electoral malpractices, emphasising the challenges posed by alcohol, money, and illegal weapons. He also discussed the dismantling of illegal arms manufacturing sites in the Gandhwani area.

The police's recent march past in various areas of Dhar district serves as a visible reminder of their commitment to upholding electoral integrity. With these comprehensive preparations and proactive measures in place, the district stands ready to conduct a smooth and impartial Lok Sabha election. Apart from conducting regular meetings, the administration has also reached out to voters through various awareness programs.

Filing of nominations till Apr 25, voting on May 13

Nominations for the upcoming elections will be accepted until April 25, with the voting day scheduled for May 13. The collector has emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) throughout the district. All processions, meetings, and rallies related to election campaigning will require prior permission from the concerned officer. The district election officer (DEO) has urged citizens, political parties, and organisations to comply with these regulations for a smooth and democratic election process.

60 boxes liquor seized, one held

In a swift operation, following the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC), one person was arrested in Patelpura village, Bagh, and 60 boxes of liquor worth Rs 2.6 lakh were recovered from his possession. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bagh police raided a house in Patelpura village where the accused, identified as Kalu Vasuniya, was allegedly storing the illicit liquor. Upon realising the presence of the police, the accused attempted to flee but was apprehended.

During the search, the police recovered 60 boxes of liquor valued at Rs 2.6 lakh from the accused's possession. Kalu Vasuniya failed to produce any relevant documents permitting the possession of the liquor and was subsequently produced in Kukshi court.