Mumbai: Indore Businessman Seeking ₹100 Crore Loan, Duped Of ₹2 Crore In Bhayandar

Indore Businessman Seeking ₹100 Crore Loan, Duped Of ₹2 Crore In Bhayandar |

Navi Mumbai: The Navghar police are on the lookout for three men who allegedly swindled an Indore-based businessman of more than Rs 2 crore under the pretext of facilitating a Rs 100 crore loan. In his complaint to the police, the businessman identified as - Ketan Agarwal stated that he is one of the directors of a private limited company which manufactures cotton bales in Indore.

The company suffered huge losses and defaulted in repaying loans availed from various banks. Since, the company fared in the defaulters list, none of the nationalised banks were ready to grant further loans prompting Agarwal to look for private finance companies to bail him out of the crisis.

During his online search he came into contact with an agent identified as - Dinesh Keswani who agreed to facilitate the loan and called him to Bhayandar. Agarwal met Keswani and his associate - Indermal Jain and handed over the documents at a hotel in Bhayandar in March 2015. He was later introduced to another person identified as - Mahendra Vanmali.

Under the pretext of commissions, processing fees, survey, spot visits and other formalities, the trio fleeced more than Rs 2.03 crore from the desperate complainant and his partner between 31, March 2015 to 31, December, 2018 via cash and online transfers.

The complainant alleged that the trio gave him a demand draft worth Rs 60 crore in September, 2019 which turned out to be forged, followed by another dud cheque of Rs 40 crore.

After receiving elusive answers and lame excuses, the complainant registered a formal complaint at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar against the trio last week.

An offence under sections 120 (b) for criminal conspiracy, 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the trio. Further investigations were on.