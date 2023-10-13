MP: ‘Active Lifestyle, Regular Exercise & Balanced Diet Must To Beat Arthritis’

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad's renowned physiotherapist Dr Himanshu Bhagaure, provided valuable insights on arthritis prevention and management on World Arthritis Day. Recognising the significance of creating awareness about this health condition, Dr Bhagaure shared his expertise with the community.

Dr Bhagaure said that arthritis was a common ailment affecting people of all ages. His mantra for arthritis prevention: active lifestyle, regular exercise and a balanced diet. He also stressed on the significance of early detection and prompt treatment to manage the condition effectively.

World Arthritis Day serves as a vital reminder to prioritise joint health and take preventative measures. Dr Himanshu Bhagaure's contributions in Sanawad are commendable, promoting healthier lives and enhancing the understanding of arthritis among the local population.