MP: Accused Officers Fail To Deposit Amount, CEO Prepares To Confiscate Properties

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Charges have been framed against panchayat officers and employees in the ghat scam in Punasa Janpad Panchayat of Khandwa district. Even after the recovery orders were issued, accused officers and employees have not deposited the amount. In such a situation, the district panchayat CEO court has started preparations to confiscate their properties. On the one hand, many officers are demanding an extension of the deadline for depositing the recovery amount.

While on the other hand, many are preparing to challenge the decision of the CEO court in the commissioner court. Yet some accused sub-engineers have appealed against the order in the commissioner court. In Punasa, development works were carried out in 62 gram panchayats under MNREGA by ignoring the rules during the financial year 2022.

Among these, the construction of Gangaur Ghat under MNREGA was prominent. Ghats were built even where there was no water. Acting on the complaint, the divisional commissioner investigated the matter.

Later, the recovery of more than Rs 4.70 crore was fixed on 175 secretaries, sarpanches, and village employment assistants, including the then district panchayat CEO of Punasa KR Kanude, Swarnalata Kajle (present Chaigaonmakhan janpad CEO), assistant engineers Swetali, Irfan Khan, Deepak Mandloi, Natwar Singh Rathore and others. The amount was not deposited after seven days. After this, notices are now being issued under Section 89 of the Panchayati Raj Act. The information about this process has created panic among the accused. Three days ago, janpad panchayat CEO Swarnalata and the sub-engineers filed an application in the additional collector development court seeking an extension.

Similarly, many sub-engineers have reached the commissioner's office against the order. Recovery was to be deposited by Nov 27 In the matter of irregularities in the gram panchayats of Punasa, the additional collector development office has issued an 81-page order. The order was issued on November 20. The amount had to be deposited by November 27. More than 15 days have passed since the deadline. Even after this, the amount has not been deposited.