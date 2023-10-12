MP: ABVP Workers Demand Probe Into Food Poisoning At Girls' Hostel

Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers visited Maharani Laxmibai Girls Higher Secondary School on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to principal regarding Kasturba Gandhi Government Girls Hostel’s food poisoning case.

The memorandum called for a thorough and high-level probe in hostel inmates falling sick after consuming breakfast. The incident occurred on Wednesday when nine inmates fell sick after breakfast.

ABVP workers demanded strict action against the culprit and step to prevent a repeat of the incident in future. Sick inmates are undergoing treatment at a hospital. SDM Mamta Khede, deputy collector Kiran Anjana, district education officer CK Sharma and other high-ranking officials visited the hospital to check on the well-being of the affected students.