MP: Absconding Delivery Boy Nabbed From UP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Nanakheda police on Sunday arrested a miscreant from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case related to breach of trust. According to police, a report of absconding with goods worth around Rs 3.5 lakh and betraying the trust was filed by complainant Himanshu Bhati, a resident of Indore at Nanakheda police station on March 12.

He complained that his delivery boy (rider) Sarjeet, son of Ramsid, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan was missing with 27 parcels containing six expensive mobiles and two expensive earbuds. Based on this complaint a case under Section 406 of the IPC was registered and was taken up for investigation. SP Pradeep Sharma told the media persons that seeing the seriousness of the matter and not finding any clue of delivery even after four months, under the direction of ASP (City) Guruprasad Parashar, SDO Nanakheda Shweta Gupta and TI Narendra Yadav, a team was sent to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in search of the accused.

After the investigation, it was found that a similar incident was committed in Vishwakarma police station of Jaipur (West) district of Rajasthan, in which the accused Ranjit, son of Ramveer Singh Jat, a resident of village Moniya Choki Baiswa police station Iglas district Aligarh Uttar Pradesh has been arrested. Later, a trusted police informer was activated to search for Ranjit. He informed that the above crime was carried out by Ranjit posing as Sarjeet.

On the basis of the information given by the informer, accused Ranjit was interrogated and later he was arrested from Yamuna Express Raikat Mathura Uttar Pradesh with 6 mobile phones worth Rs 2.63 lakh. Police remand of the accused has been obtained and a detailed inquiry is being conducted in connection with the incident, the SP said. The accused, by changing his name to Ranjit and using the documents of Sarjeet, works as a delivery boy (rider) in Flipkart and orders the valuable parcels at his delivery area and absconds with them, the SP added.