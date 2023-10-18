MP: 95 Kg Silver Jewellery Seized In Mandsaur, Two Arrested

Representational photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Narayangarh police and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) confiscated 95 kg of silver jewellery during a vehicle check on Tuesday. Two accused were also arrested by them.

This operation was done under the guidance of Narayangarh TI Jitendra Singh Sisodia, SST magistrate Mukesh Kumar Malviya and others.

According to police, they stopped a car with two occupants identified themselves as Lalaram Rawal of Gujarat and Prakash Salvi of Rajasthan on Manasa-Pipliya Mandi Road, Jharda inter-district checking point.

Upon inspecting the car's trunk, the team discovered nine black bags containing silver jewellery. When questioned about the documents for the jewellery, the occupants failed to provide satisfactory answers.

Subsequently, the suspects were brought to the police station, where a total of 95 kg of silver, valued at approximately Rs 66.96 lakh was seized from them.

Cops further said that the mentioned action was carried out as part of enforcing the model code of conduct and on the instructions of SP Anurag Sujania, ASP Gautam Solanki, Malhargarh SDOP Narendra Solanki.

Sub-inspector Sanjay Pratap Singh, Akashdeep Chauhan and Shravan Singh also played a commendable role.

