MP: 8 Cops Booked For 'Framing' Man In Drug Case |

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): District and Session Court in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, ordered Hathuniya police to book eight police personnel posted at Narayangarh and Pipliya Mandi police station in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly framing a man in a false case.

Following the court’s order, the police booked the Narayangarh police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Sisodiya, sub-inspector Sanjaypratap Singh, SI Arjun Singh, Pipliyamandi’s SI Rakesh Choudhary, cyber cell ASI Bharat Chawada, City Kotwali Mandsaur’s constable Amit Mishra, and Jitendra Malot under sections 330, 451, 343, 365, 384, 389, 506 and 120(b) of the IPC.

As per the information, the accused cops framed one person in a false case under the NDPS Act after the former failed to fulfil their demand for a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

Petitioner in the case, Fiza Khan Mewati, filed her petition through an advocate before the additional chief judicial magistrate, Pratapgarh, accusing the cops of framing her brother in the case.

In the complaint, it was told that on October 25, 2022, at 11.30 pm, Narayangarh police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Sisodiya, ASI Sanjay Pratap and constable Amit Mishra posted at Mandsaur City Kotwali came in a Scorpio along with Hathunia police station officer Shambhu Singh.

They forcefully entered the complainant's residence without any search warrant or legal justification. The complainant alleged that the police officers physically assaulted him and his family members, causing severe injuries.

When asked the reason for their action, the police officers told them that her father Chhote Khan and brother Asif had sold a truck to Rahul Mogiya, a resident of Dodiamina. The police caught this truck from Jaora and kept it at Pipliyamandi police station.

They added that Asif and driver Bhagwatilal were at the police station. "The officers also made me talk to my brother sitting in the Pipliyamandi police station on a video call and said that if you want to hush up the matter, then ask your father to come to me with Rs 50 lakh; otherwise, the police will file a case against him under the NDPS Act," the petitioner said.

"Since we did not have the money, the police kept my brother there for three days and filed a false case under the NDPS Act. We sought legal advice and decided to fight against the false charges filed by the police," the petitioner added.

Came to know about fake story when visited jail: Complainant

Complainant Fiza said that she came to know about how his brother and father were framed in the fake NDPS case only after she visited Mandsaur jail, where his father and brother were shifted. They informed me that on October 25, 2022, ASI Bharat Chavda of Cyber ??Cell, ASI Arjun Singh, SI Rakesh Choudhary of Pipliyamandi police station, constable Jitendra came to Malod in a white Scorpio and stopped truck near Jaora. They brought Asif and driver Bhagwatilal to Pipliamandi police station, they beat them brutally and demanded Rs 50 lakh. Later, after three days, a fake case was made against them and shifted them to Mandsaur jail.

'GPS in truck helped in exposing cops'

Complainant Fiza Khan said, "Since GPS was installed in the truck, it helped us expose cops and how they framed my brother." As per the GPS map, police caught the truck in Jaora. The police avoided the highway since it could be captured in the CCTV installed at the toll booth. For this reason, the police stopped the truck at Hussain Tekri, changed the route, and took the truck towards Sitamau Road. From there, the truck went through a rural area where there was no toll booth and reached Nayakheda. They brought him to Pipliyamandi and then kept a truck at the Pipliyamandi police station and later took him to the Khokhra warehouse, where drugs were kept. During the search, they found GPS, so they disconnected it there and took it along; the GPS location was only till Khokhra.

(With inputs from Jai Prakash Telkar)